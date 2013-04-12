Recent Study: Chile Mining Report Q2 2013

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Risks Continue To Rise In Face Promising Sector Potential
We forecast Chile's mining sector will grow in 2013, albeit at a more moderate pace than in previous years. Major miners will continue to develop several large projects, though rising costs and economic uncertainty will lead to more conservative expansion and acquisition plans. We forecast Chile's mining sector will expand 2.1% in 2013. With several projects scheduled to come online in the next couple of years, we forecast average annual growth of 2.8% from 2013 to 2017.
The Chilean mining sector will continue to rely on copper production for the foreseeable future. The large pipeline of copper projects and the country's global dominance in copper production make this the most likely scenario despite falling ore grades and more modest production growth. The importance of copper mining to Chile's economy cannot be overstated and we believe increasing global supply over coming years, as well as slower Chinese fixed asset investment growth, will weigh on prices. Given our forecast that copper prices will be lower in 2013 and 2014, averaging US$7,700/tonne and US$7,300/tonne, respectively, we believe the Chilean economy will be heavily affected. At present, however, copper prices remain elevated by historical standards, supporting Chile's external accounts and encouraging mine workers to seek higher wages.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Precious Metals Key To Growth
Chile's mining sector will grow in part thanks to investment in gold mining, diversifying the sector away from copper. We forecast Chile's gold output will grow by an annual average rate of 1.6%, reaching 1.67moz (mn ounces) by 2017. Gold's share of Chile's mining exports in US dollar terms rose from 1.4% in 2007 to 3.5% in 2012. Slow growth in the US, worries over the Chinese economy and continued eurozone troubles will support gold prices and encourage new gold mine development. Major companies, including Barrick Gold and Goldcorp, are developing large gold projects, although rising costs have seen several mines delayed. Barrick Gold, Codelco and Antofagasta have all reported rising labour, energy and water costs forcing the companies to increase pre-production expenditure estimates on mine projects.
Key Players
Chile's mining sector will remain dominated by state-owned copper miner Codelco. That said, other large global diversified miners, such as Xstrata and Anglo American, are developing and investing heavily in mine projects in Chile. The rest of Chile's mining sector is made up of mid-sized miners that specialise in the production of a single mineral, such as copper or gold. London headquartered Antofagasta is a growing copper producer that is expected to continue ramping up production at one of its flagship mines in 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- India Mining Report Q2 2013
- United States Mining Report Q2 2013
- China Mining Report Q2 2013
- Botswana Mining Report Q2 2013
- Namibia Mining Report Q2 2013
- Angola Mining Report Q2 2013
- Canada Mining Report Q2 2013
- Kazakhstan Mining Report Q2 2013