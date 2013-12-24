Recent Study: Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Taiwan

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Taiwan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Strong growth in chilled processed food packaging has been supported by the large proportion of the population who dine out in Taiwan as well as the focus of convenience store chains on entering the foodservice market. Convenience stores, in large numbers throughout urban Taiwan, account for the bulk of sales of chilled processed foods. Stores have upgraded facilities over the past half-decade and now offer not only a growing choice of chilled processed food meals and heating facilities but...
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food Packaging in Taiwan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kit, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meats, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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