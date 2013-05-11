New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "China Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Infusion Systems, Central Venous Catheters and Others"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "China Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Infusion Systems, Central Venous Catheters and Others" provides key market data on the China Drug Delivery Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Infusion Systems, Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Central Venous Catheters and Needle Free Injections. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Drug Delivery Devices market categories - Infusion Systems, Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Central Venous Catheters and Needle Free Injections.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the China Drug Delivery Devices market.
- Key players covered include GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc., 3M Health Care Ltd. and others.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the China Drug Delivery Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International Inc., 3M Health Care Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Hospira, Inc., JMS Co., Ltd., Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, CareFusion Corporation, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., INJEX - Equidyne Systems
