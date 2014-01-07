Recent Study: China Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Decoction Pieces Industry, 2013-2017

Fast Market Research recommends "China Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Decoction Pieces Industry, 2013-2017" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- TCM decoction pieces industry is one of 3 pillar industries of China TCM industry, and TCM decoction pieces are important raw materials of Chinese patent drugs. In the current stage, thousands of enterprises in China have obtained Traditional Chinese Medicine Decoction Pieces Production Certificate, and most of them are small and medium-sized enterprises.
Since China's reform and opening-up, China TCM decoction pieces processing industry develops at the highest speed. In 2012, the gross output value of the industry was CNY 99.939 billion, increasing by 27.49% YOY.
Since 2009, the prices of TCM raw materials and decoction pieces began to increase, which greatly influenced their foreign trades. In 2011, the export volume of TCM raw materials and decoction pieces decreased by 11.8% YOY. They were the only products whose export volume decreased among TCM export. In 2012, the decrease rate was 2%, and the downward trend was basically controlled. In 2012, the export value of TCM raw materials and decoction pieces was USD 857 million, increasing by 11.83% YOY. The export value tended to keep steady. Most TCM raw materials and decoction pieces are generally exported to Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea. In 2012, the export value to these 3 countries and regions took up more than 50% of the total export value.
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Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:
- Supply and demand status of China traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction pieces
- Major traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction pieces producing enterprises
- Import and export status of China traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction pieces
The following enterprises and people are proposed to purchase this report:
- Producing and trade enterprises of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction pieces
- Investors/research institutes concerned about traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) decoction pieces
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