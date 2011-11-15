Recent Study: Choroidal Neovascularization Global Clinical Trials Review, H2 2011

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- GlobalData's clinical trial report, "Choroidal Neovascularization Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2011" provides data on the Choroidal Neovascularization clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Choroidal Neovascularization. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Choroidal Neovascularization. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.



Full Report Details at

- http://www.fastmr.com/prod/235951_choroidal_neovascularization_global_clinical.aspx



Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations

- Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type

- Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn and terminated)



Reasons to buy



- Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner

- Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more

- Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe

- Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies



Partial Table of Contents:



Table of Contents

Table of Contents

List of Tables

List of Figures

Introduction

Choroidal Neovascularization

Report Guidance

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by BRIC Nations

Clinical Trials by G7 Nations

Clinical Trials in G7 Nations by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Nations

Clinical Trials in E7 Nations by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Unaccomplished Trials of Choroidal Neovascularization

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Choroidal Neovascularization Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drug Comparison

Clinical Trial Profiles

Clinical Trial Overview of Top Companies

Novartis AG

Clinical Trial Overview of Novartis AG

Allergan, Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of Allergan, Inc.

Notal Vision Ltd.

Clinical Trial Overview of Notal Vision Ltd.

Santen Incorporated

Clinical Trial Overview of Santen Incorporated

Pfizer Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of Pfizer Inc.

OXiGENE, Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of OXiGENE, Inc.

Tennessee Retina, PC

Clinical Trial Overview of Tennessee Retina, PC

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group

Clinical Trial Overview of Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group

Mid-Atlantic Retina Consultations, Inc

Clinical Trial Overview of Mid-Atlantic Retina Consultations, Inc

Steba Laboratories Ltd.

Clinical Trial Overview of Steba Laboratories Ltd.

TargeGen, Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of TargeGen, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ophthotech Corp.

Clinical Trial Overview of Ophthotech Corp.

Lpath, Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of Lpath, Inc.

Optical Imaging Ltd.

Clinical Trial Overview of Optical Imaging Ltd.

Light Sciences Oncology, Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of Light Sciences Oncology, Inc.

Genentech, Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of Genentech, Inc.

Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

QLT Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of QLT Inc.

Clinical Trial Overview of Top Universities / Institutes / Hospitals

Asociacion para Evitar la Ceguera en Mexico I.A.P.

Clinical Trial Overview of Asociacion para Evitar la Ceguera en Mexico I.A.P.

Johns Hopkins University

Clinical Trial Overview of Johns Hopkins University

Medical University of Vienna

Clinical Trial Overview of Medical University of Vienna

Instituto de Olhos de Goiania

Clinical Trial Overview of Instituto de Olhos de Goiania

Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences

Clinical Trial Overview of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences

Barnes Retina Institute

Clinical Trial Overview of Barnes Retina Institute

University of Illinois

Clinical Trial Overview of University of Illinois

Second University of Naples

Clinical Trial Overview of Second University of Naples

Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston

Clinical Trial Overview of Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston

Hokkaido University School of Medicine

Clinical Trial Overview of Hokkaido University School of Medicine

The Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Retinology and Biomicroscopic Laser Surgery

Clinical Trial Overview of The Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Retinology and Biomicroscopic Laser Surgery

St. Erik Eye Hospital

Clinical Trial Overview of St. Erik Eye Hospital

L.V. Prasad Eye Institute

Clinical Trial Overview of L.V. Prasad Eye Institute

Shaheed Beheshti Medical University

Clinical Trial Overview of Shaheed Beheshti Medical University

Retinal Consultants Medical Group

Clinical Trial Overview of Retinal Consultants Medical Group

Rafik Hariri University Hospital



Full Table of Contents is available at:

-- http://www.fastmr.com/catalog/product.aspx?productid=235951&dt=t



View more research from GlobalData at http://www.fastmr.com/catalog/publishers.aspx?pubid=1015



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. We represent the world's top research publishers and analysts and provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available.



For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.