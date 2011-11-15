Recent Study: Choroidal Neovascularization Global Clinical Trials Review, H2 2011

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Choroidal Neovascularization Global Clinical Trials Review, H2 2011", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- GlobalData's clinical trial report, "Choroidal Neovascularization Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2011" provides data on the Choroidal Neovascularization clinical trial scenario. This report provides elemental information and data relating to the clinical trials on Choroidal Neovascularization. It includes an overview of the trial numbers and their recruitment status as per the site of trial conduction across the globe. The databook offers a preliminary coverage of disease clinical trials by their phase, trial status, prominence of the sponsors and also provides briefing pertaining to the number of trials for the key drugs for treating Choroidal Neovascularization. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- Data on the number of clinical trials conducted in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa and Asia-pacific and top five national contributions in each, along with the clinical trial scenario in BRIC nations
- Clinical trial (complete and in progress) data by phase, trial status, subjects recruited and sponsor type
- Listings of discontinued trials (suspended, withdrawn and terminated)
- Understand the dynamics of a particular indication in a condensed manner
- Abridged view of the performance of the trials in terms of their status, recruitment, location, sponsor type and many more
- Obtain discontinued trial listing for trials across the globe
- Espy the commercial landscape of the major Universities / Institutes / Hospitals or Companies
Table of Contents
