Recent Study: Civatech Oncology Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Civatech Oncology Inc. (Civatech) is a medical device company. It focuses on the development of novel polymer based devices for the treatment of cancer using localized, low-dose-rate radiation. The company's product portfolio consists of CivaString and CivaSheet. CivaString, a linear brachytherapy device that contains palladium-103, delivers improved homogeneous radiation dose over traditional metal seeds. The product received the FDA 510k clearance for the treatment of solid tumors. CivaSheet is a uni-directional and planar brachytherapy device developed for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. These polymer-based brachytherapy devices are offered to physicians to treat tumors. Civatech is headquartred in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Civatech Oncology Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
