New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Coffee in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- For the first time in a decade, fresh coffee grew faster than instant coffee in volume terms in 2013. Percentage-wise, the difference was small, with both categories showing volume growth of less than 1%. However, sales of fresh coffee remain larger, with the difference in absolute volume terms substantial: fresh coffee volume grew seven times higher than instant coffee, an additional 8 million litres.
Euromonitor International's Coffee in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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