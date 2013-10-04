Recent Study: Colombia 2013 Wealth Book

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- There were 35,900 HNWIs and 435 UHNWIs in Colombia in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Colombia and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Key Highlights
- There were approximately 35,900 HNWIs in Colombia at the end of 2012. These HNWIs hold US$160 billion in wealth which equates to 22% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- Colombian HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period. Colombian HNWI numbers rose by 39% whilst worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.
- In 2012, Colombian HNWI numbers rose by 16.6%, following moderate growth of 3.0% in 2011.
- There are 435 UHNWIs in Colombia. Of this total, there are 5 billionaires, 74 centimillionaires and 356 affluent millionaires, as of the end of 2012.
- UHNWIs account for 1.2% of the total HNWI population of Colombia, which is well above the global average of 0.7%.
- Bogota is the largest city for Colombian UHNWIs, accounting for 40% of total UHNWIs with 173 individuals. There are also sizable UHNWI populations in Cali (63 UHNWIs) and Medellin (39 UHNWIs).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Colombia HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities for the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Colombia
- Size of the Colombian wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bancolombia Private Banking, Scotia Bank Colombia, Banco de Bogota
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