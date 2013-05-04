Recent Study: Colour Cosmetics in Saudi Arabia

Fast Market Research recommends "Colour Cosmetics in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- There is a strong tradition for dramatic and elaborate make-up in Saudi Arabia. This is partly linked to the fact that the abaya results in only a woman's face being visible in public situations. In addition, gender segregation at many parties and formal events such as wedding results in dramatic make-up being viewed as a sign of status rather than as an attempt to attract the opposite sex.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
