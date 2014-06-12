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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The desire among Austrian women to present themselves as well-groomed, glamorous and fashionable at all times continued to fuel demand for colour cosmetics during 2013. The latest fashions in clothing and make-are often presented as being equally important elements of the 'in look' in the marketing for various products, including colour cosmetics. Thus, trends in colour cosmetics are strongly linked to the Austrian fashion industry and continue to be highly influenced by ongoing developments in fashion.
Competitive Landscape
L'Oreal Austria ranked first in colour cosmetics in 2013 with a value share of 26% thanks to its strong brands such as L'Oreal Paris, Jade, Lancome and Maybelline, among others. L'Oreal is a global leader in colour cosmetics and offers consumers a wide range of colour cosmetics. The company enjoys high levels of consumer trust and strong interest in its products, which it nurtures through high profile advertising campaigns, frequent new product launches and strong investment in research and development.
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Industry Prospects
Consumer interest in colour cosmetics in Austria is expected to continue developing throughout the forecast period. The influence of the Austrian fashion industry, the rise of modern consumer lifestyles and the rising interest in youth and celebrity culture and the extensive media coverage of youth issues are all set to contribute substantially to the popularity of colour cosmetics throughout the forecast period. Thus, the category is expected to record 11% value growth in constant 2103 terms over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Colour Cosmetics industry in Austria with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Colour Cosmetics industry in Austria, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Colour Cosmetics in Austria market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Colour Cosmetics in Austria?
- What are the major brands in Austria?
- What are the key innovation trends in make up?
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