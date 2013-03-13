Recent Study: Competitive Dynamics in Singaporean Wealth Management

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Competitive Dynamics in Singaporean Wealth Management", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- The crowded private wealth management market in Singapore is one of the more difficult Asian economies in which to compete but arguably has one of the most compelling growth stories. Competitors in the market have sought to build up their operations through investment in personnel, as well as greater client segmentation and more refined wealth management service propositions.
Scope
- Understand the market through analysis of different business models and how they derive income.
- Analyse the current recruitment situation for private bankers and average salaries.
- Interpret competitive trends in the market through a breakdown of M&A, organic growth and partnerships developments.
- Assess your competition through detailed profiles of notable players, including the customer targeting, marketing and product strategies.
Report Highlights
International private banks manage the most assets under management (AUM) in Singapore when the entire Asia Pacific book is taken into account, although local integrated banks are gaining market share and assets as they increasingly invest in building up this part of their operations.
The Singaporean private banks manage books of business considerably smaller than those of the international firms, with Datamonitor estimating their combined AUM at less than the Asia Pacific AUM of the market leader.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What business models are most prominent in Singapore's wealth management industry?
- How easy is it to recruit relationship managers and what are they paid?
- What are foreign and domestic players doing to access the Singaporean affluent population?
- What strategies are the competition employing to win and keep affluent clients?
- How big are key competitors in the market in terms of their private bank AUM?
