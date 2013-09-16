Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "Competitive Trends in the Worldwide IC Manufacturing Industry: Logic IC Process Technology", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- With the global economic outlook expected to improve in 2013, the semiconductor market is also showing signs of recovery. In addition to business results, leading chipmakers also released plans for capital expenditures and process technology advancement in the first quarter of 2013. Worldwide IC foundries are expected to begin mass production with the 20nm process technology in the second half of 2013, with 14/16nm and 10nm down the road. This progress will give TSMC and GlobalFoundries a chance to catch up with Intel, closing the gap of one to two generations. This report offers insight into major chipmakers' development in logic IC process technology, with their strategies and impact included.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
List of Topics
Background introduction, touching on current development of Intel, TSMC, and GlobalFoundries
Major IC vendors' plans for logic IC process technology advancement and capital expenditures
The impact of the competition in logic IC process technologies on the worldwide IC manufacturing industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Altera, ARM, ASML, Broadcom, GlobalFoundries, Intel, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Samsung, SMIC, TSMC, UMC, Xilinx
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