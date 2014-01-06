Recent Study: Construction in Bulgaria - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "Construction in Bulgaria - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The Bulgarian construction industry registered a CAGR of -14.20% during the review-period (2008-2012). In 2009, economic contraction led to decline in the inflow of foreign capital to the construction industry. The limitations imposed on mortgage lending, coupled with a weaker economic climate caused inactivity and a reduction in output. The industry is expected to record a forecast-period (2012-2017) CAGR of 2.21%. Over the forecast-period, demand is anticipated to increase in due to the modernization of the rail program, expansion of the road network, rising urbanization and government investment in infrastructure projects.
Key Highlights
- Bulgaria registered real GDP growth of 0.7% in the third quarter of 2013, according to the National Statistical Institute. This growth follows the trend in the preceding quarters of positive growth. Bulgarian real GDP is expected to post a growth rate in the range of 0.4-0.7% in 2013 due to low private consumption due to high unemployment in the economy. Bulgaria's GDP growth is predicted to improve to an annual 3.0% over 2014-2017 supported by gradual improvement in domestic demand and an anticipated recovery in the eurozone that will bolster Bulgaria's exports.
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- According to UN population statistics, the population fell by 0.6% to reach 7.39 million in 2012 (7.44 million in 2011). Bulgaria's population declined at an average annual rate of 0.78% between 1993 and 2012 due to a high death rate (on an average 14.16 per 1,000 births during 1993-2012). The shares of females and males to the total population stood at 51.7% and 48.3% respectively in 2012. Going by UN projections, the population is expected to continue its declining trend and reach 6.7 million by 2025.
- According to the Bulgarian National Statistical Institute (NSI), the number of new start up buildings was 2,935 in the third quarter of 2012 while in the third quarter of 2013 was 3,156 which represents the increase of 7.5%. The government passed 3,817 permits for new residential buildings construction and 56 permits for new administrative buildings in the third quarter of 2013 which will support demand in the construction industry over the forecast period.
- Bulgaria imports 70% of its energy from other countries. In order to reduce reliance on imported energy; the government is focusing more on developing renewable energy sources, which will also boost the construction industry and economy of the country. The EU's 20-20-20 strategy, which involves achieving a 20% saving in final energy consumption, a 20% improvement in energy efficiency and a 20% saving in carbon emissions, will increase the demand for renewable energy infrastructure.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Holding Patishta AD Sofia, Glavbolgarstroy Holdings AD, Geotechmin Group, Zlatni Pyasatsi AD Varna, FairPlay Residential Properties AD Sofia
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