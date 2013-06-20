Recent Study: Construction in Ireland to 2017: Market Forecast

New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the construction industry in Ireland. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Construction in Ireland to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in Ireland. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Ireland construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Overview of the construction industry in Ireland
- Historic and forecast market value for the construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the construction industry in Ireland
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition)
- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Denmark - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Ireland - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Portugal - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Construction in Greece - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Institutional Construction in the Netherlands to 2017: Market Forecast
- Construction in Chile to 2017: Market Forecast
- Construction in the US to 2017: Market Forecast
- Construction in Greece to 2017: Market Forecast
- Construction in Belgium to 2017: Market Forecast
- Infrastructure Construction in Portugal to 2017: Market Forecast