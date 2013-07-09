Recent Study: Consumer and Innovation Trends in Desserts and Ice Cream

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- As consumer trends drive innovation and purchase behavior, it is increasingly vital to understand how to shape products to best meet them. This brief outlines the most important consumer and product trends impacting the desserts and ice cream category globally, using Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework as a basis to organize the key themes covered.
Scope of this Report
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the desserts and ice cream category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' purchase of desserts and ice cream.
- Case studies and numerous product examples throughout the brief showcase best-in-class innovations in desserts and ice cream from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Consumers face a dilemna when choosing desserts; they are indulgent products that are designed to satisfy the senses, yet constant bombardment from news reports tells people to eat healthier. Industry players are responding with "better-for-you" ingredients, lower fat content, and smaller portion sizes.
Consumers are demanding customizable products designed with them in mind. This is providing an opportunity for dessert players to offer ways to customize, through toppings, sauces, and sprinkles.
Keywords: desserts, ice cream, frozen yogurt, mixes, fresh, chilled, canned, frozen, seasonal, local, nostalgia, free-from, portable, indulgent.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to desserts and ice cream? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in desserts and ice cream and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for dessert and ice cream manufacturers?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Ice cream Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in India