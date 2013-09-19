Recent Study: Consumer Electronics: Trends and Analysis

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Electronics: Trends and Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Tablets, smartphones and LCD TVs will remain the key driving forces of growth in consumer electronics over the foreseeable future. However, demand for these products will stagnate in developed countries, and as volume sales growth shifts to emerging markets average selling prices are expected to fall. The popularity of these multi-function devices will erode sales of single-function devices like cameras and video players.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics: Trends and Analysis global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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