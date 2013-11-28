Recent Study: Consumer Foodservice in Norway

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Foodservice in Norway", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Consumer foodservice increased at a rapid pace during the review period, with 3% current value growth in both 2011 and 2012. Strong investment was seen by several foodservice companies in terms of modernising their existing outlets and opening new outlets in strategic locations. The Norwegian economy performed consistently well, which helped encourage consumers to spend more and be more confident of their finances and the country's overall wealth.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice in Mexico
- Consumer Foodservice in Indonesia
- Consumer Foodservice in Greece
- Consumer Foodservice in the US
- Consumer Foodservice in China
- Consumer Foodservice in Singapore
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Greece
- Consumer Foodservice in Italy
- Consumer Foodservice in Brazil
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Mexico