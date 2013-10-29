New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Lifestyles in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- For years, South Korean consumers have been facing worryingly high levels of household debt and this has affected demand for many non-essential products and services. This is plaguing nearly all age cohorts, including those dubbed Mid-Lifers; six out of 10 South Koreans in their forties and fifties are in debt. Nevertheless, when they do shop for products an increasing number of South Koreans-always technology pioneers-go online. Between 2007 and 2012, online purchasing grew by nearly 50%.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in South Korea report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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