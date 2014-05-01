Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The pseudoephedrine ban in 2009 did not have strong negative effects on the category due to the rapid reaction of major manufacturers such as Pfizer, Lafrancol, GlaxoSmithKline and Chalver. Such companies did not use the whole term given by the health authorities to cease sales of products with pseudoephedrine. They rapidly reformulated their products and were able to use an apparently negative situation in their favour. The claim "it does not contain pseudoephedrine" rapidly became part of...
Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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