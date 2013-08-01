Recent Study: Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Russia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- 2012 did not see any extraordinary epidemics of flu or other viral infections. The calm situation in cough, cold and allergy remedies was broken only by new law, which came into force on 1 July 2012. According to the law, all drugs containing codeine are to be sold only with a prescription. Medicines such as Terpinkod and Kodelak (cough remedies) fell under this legislation. However, other products in the category showed positive growth. Pharmaceutical companies tried not to lose their leading...
Euromonitor International's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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