New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Dermatologicals increased by 1% in current value terms in 2013, to reach GBP283 million. Consumers increasingly paid attention to dermatological problems, which not only affected health, but also external appearance. A number of categories, however, still suffered from credibility and embarrassment issues.
Competitive Landscape
Bayer was the leading company in dermatologicals in 2013, with a value share of 17%. Its antifungal Canesten remained the best-selling brand in dermatologicals in 2013. Bayer also maintains a strong presence in other categories in dermatologicals, including topical germicidals/antiseptics with the brand Germolene and haemorrhoid treatments with Germoloids. Bayer is a trusted and well-established company in the UK, and consumers tend to opt for brands with which they are familiar when confronted with thorny issues such as dermatological health problems.
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Industry Prospects
Dermatologicals is expected to decline over the forecasted period, with a negative CAGR of 1% in constant value terms. It is very mature in the UK, making it difficult for companies to introduce radical innovations which can give a new direction to the category. Consumers are expected to remain loyal to brands with which they are familiar, and that they buy when confronted with dermatological issues.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Medicated Skin Care industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Medicated Skin Care industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Medicated Skin Care in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Medicated Skin Care in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What are the most popular formats for acne treatments?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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