Recent Study: Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- BMI forecasts single-digit growth in the Czech consumer electronics market in 2012 due to continued weakness in Czech consumer spending. In H212 there were indications of a modest improvement in domestic confidence, and if this was continued in 2013, it would bode well for spending on digital lifestyle products. However, Czech household consumption continues to be battered by a combination of fiscal austerity at home and low confidence as a result of high unemployment and uncertainty surrounding the future of the eurozone bloc. Smartphones are among the products in most demand, with operators like TMobile reporting triple-digit growth in volume sales. The main consumer electronics growth drivers will be product innovation, rising incomes, lower prices and the growing popularity of feature-rich digital lifestyle products such as flat-panel TV sets, tablets and digital cameras.
Headline Expenditure Projections
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Computer hardware sales: US$1.9bn in 2012 to US$1.863bn in 2013, -3% in US dollar terms. Our forecast in US dollar terms in unchanged but Windows 8 should drive upgrades in 2013, with a new generation of Windows 8-based tablets and notebooks reaching the market.
AV sales: US$1.6bn in 2012 to US$1.7bn in 2013, +4% in US dollar terms. BMI's forecast in US dollar terms is unchanged with vendors reporting demand for Smart TV and 3D TV sets.
Handset sales: US$698mn in 2012 to US$763mn in 2013, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged and smartphones will continue to provide a growth area.
Risk/Reward Rating: The Czech Republic's score was 56.2 out of 100. The Czech Republic has dropped to second place in the CEE region in our latest RRR table, behind Poland and Russia. The Czech Republic's ranking is boosted by its high Country Risk score (75.6).
Key Trends & Developments
- IPTV services have found a market in the Czech Republic. Sales of digital TV sets will receive a continuing boost from as Czech internet service providers roll-out triple-play or quadruple play packages of fixed and mobile broadband bundled with digital television services. In August 2012, O2 launched a package costing CZK650 per month which offered new clients a television or a tablet for free with its Interna na doma Optimal service.
- Flat-panel TV sets will be the main driver of AV category sales growth over the forecast period as consumers upgrade and trade in their old models for digital ones. Analogue switch-off is being undertaken on a regional basis. The last regions to make the switchover are currently planned to be Zlin and Jihlava in June 2012, Prague made the transition to 'all digital' in May 2009.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Israel Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Serbia Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013
- Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013