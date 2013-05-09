Recent Study: Dairy and Non-Dairy Milk Industry - US - April 2013 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

New Market Research Report "Dairy and Non-Dairy Milk - US - April 2013" Has Been Added In MarketResearchReports.Biz's Reports Database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Milk is most associated with at-home breakfast or as an additive to cereal or coffee, but the growing variety of milk products invites expansion beyond these traditional usage occasions. Milk producers should embrace their product’s versatility by encouraging consumers to use milk in recipes, as a snack, or as a workout recovery beverage. In particular, innovations that offer creative flavors, convenient packaging, and trustworthy sources could help to encourage new milk usage occasions and locations.
To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/dairy-and-non-dairy-milk-us-april-2013
Some questions answered in this report include:
Can milk expand beyond the at-home breakfast and additive occasions?
How can non-dairy milks make cautious consumers more comfortable?
Are dairy and non-dairy milk enemies, or can there be collaboration?
Are consumers willing to turn to milk as a sports drink?
TABLE OF CONTENT
SCOPE AND THEMES
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Advertising creative
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Overview
The market
Price increases, growing popularity of non-dairy create positive outlook for milk
Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of dairy and non-dairy milk, at current prices, 2007-17
To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167576
Unflavored dairy milk segments outperform flavored, other milk segments
Figure 2: Total U.S. retail sale of dairy and non-dairy milk, by segment, 2007-17
Market factors
Prices could spike if Congress unable to pass long-term milk legislation
Decline in households with children affects milk market
On-the-go eating occasions should be leveraged by milk manufacturers
Retail channels
One-stop-shop convenience keeps other channel top in milk purchases
Figure 3: Sales of dairy and non-dairy milk, by channel, 2010 and 2012
Key players
Price increases inspire consumers to stick with store brand for milk purchases
Figure 4: MULO sales of dairy and non-dairy milk, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013
White milk, plant-based milk dominate innovations
Figure 5: Top 10 claims made by launches of dairy and non-dairy milk products, February 2012-13
The consumer
Latest Report:
Deposit and Savings Accounts - UK - April 2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/167577
The Funding for Lending Scheme has so far been detrimental to savers. It has made banks less reliant on depositors’ money to fund borrowing, removing the incentive to offer really competitive savings rates.
Some questions answered in this report include:
Is competition increasing the savings market?
What types of savings accounts are consumers favouring?
How frequently are they saving?
Do consumers trust savings providers to look after their money?
About MarketResearchReports.Biz
MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
M/s Sheela
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Blog: http://mrrbizmintel.blogspot.com/