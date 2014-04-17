New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Del Monte announced in October 2013 plans to sell its Consumer Products division including its brands in canned/preserved food and sauces, dressings and condiments. The company has for the past several years been refocusing on its more successful pet products business. It intends to make this area its sole focus moving forward. Del Monte has been faced with mature markets and a poorly performing canned/preserved food category as consumers move to chilled and fresh alternatives.
Euromonitor International's Del Monte Foods Co in Packaged Food (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Canned Food: Global Industry Guide
- Kraft Foods Group, Inc in Packaged Food (World)
- Del Monte Foods Co in Pet Care (World)
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Hungary to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Ireland to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Bulgaria to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Sweden to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Denmark to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in Spain to 2017
- The Future of the Food Packaging Market in France to 2017