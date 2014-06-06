New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Delcath) is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company. It specializes in developing percutaneous perfusion technologies for the targeted administration of high-dose chemotherapeutic agents to treat primary and metastatic liver cancers. Delcath's patented drug delivery platform delivers ultra-high doses of anti-cancer drugs to the liver, while preventing them from entering the patient's bloodstream. Its clinical trial product, the Delcath Percutaneous Hepatic Perfusion System (the Delcath PHP System), also known as Hepatic Chemosaturation therapy allows physicians to deliver ultra-high doses of anti-cancer agents to the liver while controlling their systemic exposure. Delcath is headquartered in New York, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
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The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Delcath Systems, Inc.
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)
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