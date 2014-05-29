- Dermatologicals in the United Kingdom

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in the UK increased by 2% in current value terms to reach GBP583 million in 2013. The category saw faster growth in 2013 than the average seen during the review period, with a lower current value CAGR of 1%.
Competitive Landscape
Reckitt Benckiser led cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies with a value share of 21% in 2013. The company holds the leading position thanks to having the leading cough and cold remedy brand Lemsip, which alone accounted for a 14% value share in cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in 2013. The brand is well-established and trusted by British consumers, having being in the market for more than 40 years.
Industry Prospects
Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies is expected to increase by a constant value CAGR of 1% over the forecast period. The competition from private label is expected to reach the level seen in categories such as analgesics, in which private label is already strong, as private label manufacturers will try to diversify their offering to include more combination products which tackle conditions including colds, flu and allergies.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What is the impact of influenza vaccinations on the sales of cough and cold products?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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