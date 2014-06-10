New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The extensive range of products available in digestive remedies in Ireland covers a broad spectrum of digestive complaints and this continued to drive the performance of the category during 2013, with Irish consumers increasingly confident and assured in terms of the self-management of a wide variety of digestive complaints. The advice of pharmacists remains a key element boosting sales in the category, with the high level of training, knowledge and experience of pharmacists and indeed pharmacy sales assistants coming to the fore. With GP charges running at an average of EUR55 per visit and the number of people eligible for medical cards offering free GP care falling, it is unsurprising that many Irish people are becoming increasingly self-reliant when it come to minor medical complaints and more likely to access the free advice available from pharmacists.
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Competitive Landscape
McNeil Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd remained the leading player in digestive remedies in 2013 with a 28% value share through the Motilium brand, which ranked second with a 15% value share behind Reckitt Benckiser's Gaviscon brand with 17%. McNeil Healthcare maintains its leading position as a result of a variety of well-known brands including Pepcid and Imodium. Advertising activity in the category in 2013 was at similar levels to previous years, with the majority of it low-key and focused on existing television advertising campaigns.
Industry Prospects
Digestive remedies is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 2% in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period. The self-management of mild digestive complaints is expected to remain a major feature of this category, driving its performance despite maturity. Easy access to treatments and advice through chemists/pharmacies is also set to prove beneficial, although a lack of product development and competition is also likely to limit its performance.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Digestive Remedies industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Digestive Remedies industry in Ireland, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Digestive Remedies in Ireland market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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