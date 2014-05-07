New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Direct selling current value retail sales increased by 4%, reaching sales of EUR155 million in 2013. Despite the vast growth of internet retailing, direct selling managed to hold its growth, due to the unique business model consisting of direct contact with the customers together and social sales events. The worsened economic situation has a twofold effect on direct selling. On one hand the purchasing power of consumers decreases, but on the other hand new direct selling consultants are attracted...
Euromonitor International's Direct Selling in Finland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics and Consoles Direct selling, Consumer Healthcare Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Housewares and Home Furnishings Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Traditional Toys and Games Direct Selling.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Direct Selling market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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