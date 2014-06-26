New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Direct Selling in Portugal"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Direct selling was affected by the economic downturn in Portugal, both positively and negatively. Whilst the Portuguese customer base experienced a strong decrease in disposable incomes, with people being forced to postpone purchases of non-essential items and having to tighten their belts, the soaring unemployment rate, 17% in 2013, forced people to find new and creative ways to generate additional income. As a consequence, many people enrolled in direct selling programmes, whether they already had a salary or not. Most of the workforce in direct selling is made up of women, especially stay-at-home mothers; however, the number of men is increasing, especially in specific categories, such as appliances. According to the European Direct Selling Association, Seldia, women represented 83% of direct sellers in 2012, compared with 91% in 2011.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013 Oriflame Portugal and Avon Cosm?ticos, which are both beauty and personal care direct sellers, held the leading positions within direct selling, with 17% and 16% value shares respectively. Both players have wide networks of representatives in the cities they cover; this makes them successful and helps to increase awareness amongst the customer base. Through these representatives, both companies also gained a better understanding of local consumers? tastes and demands. They are very active in terms of promotions, and can also rely on wide ranges of products, which are perceived as good value for money. Nevertheless, in 2013 they suffered from the contraction in demand for beauty products.
Industry Prospects
Direct selling in Portugal is likely to increase further, as Portuguese consumers work longer hours, and convenience becomes one of the most important issues influencing shopping patterns. Demand is likely to be driven by new product developments and price promotions, as Portuguese consumers are generally price-sensitive. Therefore, expected new product launches in a variety of product categories will help to attract new consumers.
