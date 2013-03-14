Fast Market Research recommends "Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" provides key market data on the Disposable Hospital Supplies market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within four market categories - Procedure Kits and Trays, Gloves, Drapes and Gowns. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Disposable Hospital Supplies market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
Scope
- Market size data for Disposable Hospital Supplies market categories - Procedure Kits and Trays, Gloves, Drapes and Gowns.
- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the four market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Disposable Hospital Supplies market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Disposable Hospital Supplies market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Health Care, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Ansell Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Baxter International Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Lifelong Meditech Ltd.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Cardinal Health, Inc., 3M Health Care, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Ansell Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Baxter International Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lifelong Meditech Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others
- Middle East and Africa Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others
- Infusion Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Hospital Supplies Market Outlook in South Africa to 2017 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment, Syringes and Needles and Others
- South and Central America Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2018 - Disposable Hospital Supplies, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment and Others
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Interventional Cardiology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Airway and Anesthesia Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018