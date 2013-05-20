Recent Study: Dried Processed Food in the United Kingdom

Fast Market Research recommends "Dried Processed Food in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Following a terrible year for rice production in 2011, 2012 started with global inflation abating only slightly. At the time of writing, global rice prices are not far below the peak of September 2011 (over $600 per metric tonne) but are trading at prices not previously seen for two years, since the tail end of the catastrophic food crisis of 2008. This has inevitably meant that the unit price of rice has continued to increase, leading to good value growth of 6% expected in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dried Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
