Recent Study: Ear Care in Ecuador

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Ear care is not a large category within consumer health in Ecuador. This is because people are not very interested in caring for their ears unless they encounter a serious problem. There are several substitutes for ear care products that are affordable and widely available in Ecuador. For example, hydrogen peroxide is used to dissolve ear wax.
Euromonitor International's Ear Care in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ear Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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