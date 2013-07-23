Recent Study: Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Switzerland

New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Switzerland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The 2010 online consumer survey published every two years by the University of St Gallen concluded that 85% of internet users went online to shop which is nearly the same as in 2008. This study also indicated that online shoppers as a percentage of the population rose from 65% to 69%. The average annual spend of internet shoppers reached CHF998 in 2010, up from CHF337 in 2000 and CHF800 in 2009. This development had a clear impact on the performance of bricks-and-mortar outlets in electronics...
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Electricals and Electronics Specialists in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Electrical and Electronics Specialists in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in China
- Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in South Korea
- Retailing in China
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in New Zealand
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in Vietnam
- Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in the Czech Republic