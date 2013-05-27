Recent Study: EpiCast Report: Hepatitis C Virus - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022

Fast Market Research recommends "EpiCast Report: Hepatitis C Virus - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Hepatitis C is a largely asymptomatic liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). HCV is an escalating public health problem and burdens an estimated 3% of the world's population (Trinks et al., 2012). Unlike other acute viral infections that have a rapid onset, HCV infections often persist for decades (CDC, 2013; Tan, 2006).
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 150 million individuals worldwide have been infected with HCV and about 350,000 deaths occur due to HCV-related liver diseases each year (WHO, 2012). HCV transmission in the US is mainly through direct percutaneous exposure to infected blood. HCV in Europe is mainly associated with injection drug use, which accounts for up to 60% of all reported HCV cases (ECDC, 2010). China and Brazil's prevalent HCV cases are primarily due to contaminated equipment in healthcare settings such as medical and dental practices, along with dialysis and needle-stick injuries (WHO, 2012). GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the number of prevalent cases of HCV in the nine major markets (9MM) will grow by 4.80% in the forecast period, from 110.23 million cases in 2012 to 115.55 million cases by 2022.
- The Hepatitis C virus (HCV) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of HCV in the nine major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, and China).
- It also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the prevalent cases of HCV in these markets segmented by sex and age (given in five-year increments beginning at age 15 years and ending at ages 85 years and older).
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global HCV market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global HCV market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for HCV therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
