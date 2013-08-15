Recent Study: ExxonMobil Corporation, Company Intelligence Report

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "ExxonMobil Corporation, Company Intelligence Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- ExxonMobil Corporation (ExxonMobil) is an integrated oil and gas company involved in the exploration, production, refining and transportation of crude oil and natural gas and the manufacture of petroleum products. It operates in several countries across the globe with a number of brand names, including ExxonMobil, Exxon, Esso and Mobil. The company's operations are primarily located in the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia/Oceania, the Middle East, Russia/the Caspian region, and South America. The company's business is divided into three segments; upstream, downstream and chemicals. The upstream segment of the company is engaged in exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) and natural gas globally. Exxon's downstream segment involves the refining and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, fuels and lubricants across the globe. The company is present in 17 countries, through ownership interests in 32 refineries. Its chemical business involves manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, and polyethylene and polypropylene plastics. Exxon also holds interests in electric power generation facilities.
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Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
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