New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Fast Food & Takeaways in France by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This report covers fast food and takeaway restaurants which have a restricted or set menu, limited seating and offer take-aways which account for a significant proportion of turnover. Market value is based on expenditure including sales tax in these outlets; market volume is based on numbers of outlets. Market size for Fast Food & Takeaways in France is given in EUR and outlet with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for France. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Chain
- Independent
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for France. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McDonald's Corporation, Doctor's Associates Inc. (Subway), Autogrill, S.A. Quick Restaurants, Buffalo Grill SA, Yum! Brands RSC, Serare SAS, Agapes Restauration, Domino?s Pizza, Groupe Flo, L?on de Bruxelles, Independents, Other multiples
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fast Food & Takeaways in South Korea (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Austria (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Malaysia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Denmark (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Indonesia (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in India (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Italy (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Japan (2014) - Market Sizes
- Fast Food & Takeaways in Germany (2014) - Market Sizes