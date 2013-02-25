Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- As inflation drives growth in the food & grocery sector volumes remain constrained. Tesco's stumble in 2012 has demonstrated the strength of the competitive environment not just among the Big Four, but resulting from the threat of discounters and value retailers. Price comparison abounds but shoppers are seeking more from value than just low prices.



Scope



- Provides data & insight on market size, sales & growth rates for food & grocery sector, overall & at category level, helping to plan range development

- Provides sales breakdown across channels highlighting to you the areas which offer the most growth potential

- Market issues are examined; the economy, demographic trends, polarisation and multichannel, improving your awareness of challenges and opportunities

- Food & grocery expenditure forecast to 2017 and analysis of volume growth and inflation, aiding future planning and strategising



Report Highlights



Inflation set to continue high with our forecast at 2.9% for 2013. As a result volumes will remain restricted as shoppers manage their spending more tightly to stick to budgets. Grocers are having to fight harder than ever for share of spend as basket sizes drop and shoppers make more considered purchases.



Tesco reported its first drop in profits for more than 20 years in 2012 prompting questions about the permanence of Tesco's dominance in its home market. In spite of a management refocus on the UK with investment in existing stores and revamping product offer, competitors are set to continue to steal share in 2013.



In 2011 click & collect focused on non-food but in 2012 it is all about food. Tesco is leading the charge with expansion of its drive-thru collection points but Asda and Waitrose are also rolling out similar services. Combining this with the trend towards top-up shopping by introducing collection points in c-stores will be crucial to winning share.



Reasons to Get this Report



- What will contribute to food inflation, and how will this ongoing inflation impact volume growth in the next five years?

- What is the impact of Tesco's slip in 2012 and who has gained share as a result?

- Are price comparison initiatives resonating well with shoppers and who is winning in the hard fought battle for loyalty?

- Which retailers will gain the most market share in 2013, and which are expected to be the greatest share losers and why?



