Recent Study: Fragrances in the Czech Republic

Fast Market Research recommends "Fragrances in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Although sales of fragrances registered partial recovery as they recorded slight positive growth in both volume and current value terms in 2011 (after decrease in 2010 and 2009), this performance worsened again in 2012 as both volume and current value sales dropped again. This worse development in 2012 was attributable to the fact that Czech consumers intensified reduction of their expenses, especially on non-essential and expensive products, due to repeated worsening of the economic climate in...
Euromonitor International's Fragrances in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fragrances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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