Recent Study: Fresh Food in the United Kingdom

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Fresh food posted little to no growth in 2012 as the economy showed little signs of recovery. Some fresh food products prospered in 2012, as consumers looked to them as a cheaper source of nutrition and energy available in more expensive foodstuffs bought in non-recessionary times, although staple products, such as potatoes and most vegetables, either declined or showed minimal growth.
Euromonitor International's Fresh Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fresh Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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