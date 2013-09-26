Recent Study: Fruit & Vegetables in Europe

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Fruit & vegetables in Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Fruit & vegetables in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe fruit & vegetables market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The fruit and vegetable market is taken to be the sale to consumers of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables, including potatoes. Processed and preserved fruit and vegetables, including juices, frozen, and canned products are excluded. Volumes are calculated from per capita availability and mid-year populations, where 'availability' denotes the quantities sold (or otherwise available) to consumers without regard to whether the produce is physically consumed or not. All currency convertions have been performed using a constant annual average 2012 exchange rates.
- The European fruit & vegetables market had total revenues of $254.6bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 113.3m units in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $334.1bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the fruit & vegetables market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the fruit & vegetables market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key fruit & vegetables market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe fruit & vegetables market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Europe fruit & vegetables market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Europe fruit & vegetables market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Europe fruit & vegetables market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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