Recent Study: Fruit/Vegetable Juice in the United Arab Emirates

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Fruit/Vegetable Juice in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Fruit/vegetable juice became increasingly popular among consumers in the United Arab Emirates due to its healthy positioning over the review period. The key development in 2012, however, was ongoing price competition, which dampened value sales growth during the year. While total volume sales rose by 6%, current value growth lagged behind with an increase of 5% over the previous year.
Euromonitor International's Fruit/Vegetable Juice in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 100% Juice, Fruit-Flavoured Drinks (No Juice Content), Juice Drinks (up to 24% Juice), Nectars (25-99% Juice).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fruit/Vegetable Juice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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