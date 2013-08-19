Recent Study: Furniture and Homewares Stores in Germany

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Furniture and Homewares Stores in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- During the early years of the century (2000-2005), retail value sales of furniture and homewares stores declined each and every year; therefore overall sales dropped from EUR26.6 billion to EUR21.3 billion. However, from 2006 the trend reversed, and only positive value growth was seen. During these early years, on the one hand the saturation of such products was rather high, and on the other hand consumers were cautious due to unfavourable economic developments. However, this created an enormous...
Euromonitor International's Furniture and Homewares Stores in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Furniture and Homewares Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Malaysia
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in New Zealand
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Morocco
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in the Czech Republic
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Denmark
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Turkey
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Switzerland
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in the United Kingdom
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Slovakia
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in Taiwan