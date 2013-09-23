New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Belgian defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Belgian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Belgian defense budget, valued at US$3.6 billion in 2013, is estimated to register a CAGR of -2.82% to reach US$3.1 billion by 2018. This decrease in spending is expected to be primarily due to the country's public debt, which will force Belgium to cut its defense budget over the forecast period. Primarily driven by military modernization programs and joint operations, the country's defense expenditure is expected to focus more on the procurement of equipment for its maritime security, counter terrorism capabilities, and cyber security over the period 2014-18. The country's defense imports and exports are expected recover from the slump experienced from 2010 due to the global economic slowdown.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Belgium's defense expenditure over the forecast period is expected to be driven by the need to modernize its armed forces and participation in joint operations with its NATO allies. Belgium's defense budget cuts have affected its defense equipment procurement during the review period, along with a 50% reduction in the size of its armed forces over the past decade. In its long-term strategic modernization plan , the country outlined its efforts to realign its military to be prepared for changing geo-strategic environment. Belgium stated 'increasing equipment expenditure per soldier' as one of its goals in the 'Defence and Security Investment Plan'.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Belgian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Companies Mentioned in this Report: FN Herstal, Sonaca SA, Cockerill Maintenance and Ingenierie SA, SABCA Group, Barco, Asco Industries, Mecar SA, Thales Belgium, Northrop Grumman Belgium
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