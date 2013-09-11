New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Gas analyzers, sensors and detectors (GASD) are safety devices used in the industrial, commercial, medical and several other industries. Generally, these devices play a major role in providing life safety and to avoid fire break outs by continuously analyzing and monitoring the concentration of gases in different end user industries. Hence, gas analyzers, sensors and detectors are used to measure and monitor the concentration and quantity of a single or multi gas in the mixture of gases, thereby providing adequate safety to life. Based on the working principle technology, the devices can be classified into Electrochemical, Infrared, Catalytic, Zirconia, Paramagnetic, Laser, Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS), Photo Ionization Detection (PID) and others. Each technology has its own unique features with respective detection range and application. The demand for GASD devices is influenced by growing awareness of poisonous and combustible gases in the environment and government regulations to provide human safety.
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Gas analyzer is an assembly that consists of sensors and display devices, where sensors can detect particulate gases and the detected signal can be displayed on the monitor. Gas analyzers can analyze the physical parameters of particular gases such as pressure, temperature, flow rate, concentration, etc. Basically, sensors and detectors are the same, but the major difference is that a sensor can only sense a gas in the mixture of gases where as a detector can also raise an alarm to the operators in the area to alert them about the leakage or of any other threat. The gas analyzers, sensors and detectors can be either fixed or portable, based on the end user interest. Fixed device is for permanent and continuous analysis, mostly used by big industries where continuous monitoring is the prime factor. Portable devices are used for periodic analysis where rental devices are used.
The global gas analyzers, sensors and detectors market is moderately fragmented, where Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Industrial Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Mine Safety Appliances Co. (U.S.), and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) captured about 70.0% of the market share in production and supply. The companies in this market need to compete with each other with respect to prices and a wide product range with advanced technology and detectable gases in order to meet market requirements.
Scope of the Report
The report analyzes the gas analyzers, sensors and detectors market in various applications and covers the market demand with respective regions. The report also provides a market overview for the gas analyzers, sensors and detectors market.
By Technology:
Electrochemical
Infrared
Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS)
Catalytic
Zirconia
Photo Ionization Detection (PID)
Paramagnetic
Laser
Others
By Applications:
Oil & Gas and Chemicals
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