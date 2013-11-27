Recent Study: Given Imaging Ltd. (GIVN) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Fast Market Research recommends "Given Imaging Ltd. (GIVN) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Given Imaging Ltd. (Given Imaging) is a gastrointestinal (GI) medical device company and one of the leading company in the domain of capsule endoscopy. It undertakes development, manufacturing and marketing of innovative diagnostic products used in the visualization and detection of gastrointestinal (GI) tract disorders. The company's principal product line consists of capsule endoscopy products and esophageal manometry and pH monitoring products. The company uses capsule endoscopy, which consists of a miniaturized video camera packed in an ingestible disposable capsule for the visual examination of the gastrointestinal tract. The esophageal manometry and pH monitoring products are used for the treatment and analysis of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The company operates in the US, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Israel. Given Imaging is headquartered in Yoqneam, Israel.
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The company focuses on product development and protection of its products and proprietary technology. This intent is reflected from the recent receipt of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its product PillCam, SB 3.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Given Imaging Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
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