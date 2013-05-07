Recent Study: Global Advanced Wound Management Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Global Advanced Wound Management market to grow at a CAGR of 4.24 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity. The Global Advanced Wound Management market has also been witnessing the Increasing Adoption of Nanotechnology in Wound Dressing. However, the High Cost of Advanced Wound Dressings could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Advanced Wound Management market(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-advanced-wound-management-market-2012-2016-report.html) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the moist wound care products, wound care devices, and would care biologics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Exhibit 1: Global Advanced Wound Management Market Segmentation



Key vendors dominating this space include ConvaTec Inc., Kinetic Concepts Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith and Nephew plc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 3M Healthcare Ltd., AbViser Medical LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Brennen Medical, BSN Medical GmbH and Co. KG, C.R. Bard Inc., Coloplast A/S, Covidien plc, Derma Sciences Inc., Essex Woodlands, Ethicon Inc., Gerromed GmbH, Getinge AB, Healthpoint Biotherapeutics., Kalypto Medical Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Medela AG, Medline Industries Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, SureCalm Healthcare Holdings Ltd., Systagenix Wound Management, Tenet Medical Engineering Inc., UDL Laboratories Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



