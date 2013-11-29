Recent Study: Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- "Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Furthermore, this report not only provides a comprehensive overview of business travelers' visits and time spent at airport retail stores in 2013, but also showcases average expenditure. This report identifies the product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets, and the significance of websites in pre-planned purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key products that occupy the most airport retail space, and the most popular products purchased by business travelers at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key factors that help promote frequent visits and identifies business travelers' most pressing concerns when purchasing products at airport retail outlets. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, travel frequency, region, and travel destination.
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of global business travelers. The report provides data and analyzes trends in airport retail, and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets and necessary developments for better business travelers' footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, travel frequency, travel destinations, and region.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Global business travelers' average expenditure to duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets is US$87 and US$49, respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
'Renowned brands at discounted prices', 'last minute gifts', and 'utilization of time' are the most important motivational factors for purchases at airport retail stores.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Airports Authority of India, Beijing Capital International Airport, Phuket International Airport, Perth Airport Pty Ltd, Abu Dhabi Duty Free, ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, HomeShop18, Dufry CE, UG Air, Blue Praha, Prospekta Moda CZ, Erpet Group, Markle, 4PM, Merkury, Carollinum, Nuance, Sparkys, Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Emporio Armani, Jonnie Walker, Vizzit, The Design Studio, Premier Restaurant Group, Chicago Midway International Airport, Barista Express, Get Snacked, Landings, Let Them Eat Cake, Millers Pub, Manny's Deli, Manny's Express, Freshii, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Delaware North Companies Travel Hospitality Services, Upper Crust, O'Learys sports bar, Caffe Ritazza, Pizza Hut Express Brisbane Airport Corporation, Blue Mesa Taco and Tequila Bar, Genghis Grill, Eton, Dunkin' Donuts restaurants, Baskin-Robbins, Dufry Group, Mallorca Duty Free, Autogrill S.P.A, Max and Erma's, Movenpick cafe, Bee Cheng Hiang, Rapid Parcel, Fraport, Heinemann Duty Free, Shoppers Stop Limited, Incheon airport, International Civil Aviation Organization, Dabur, LS Travel Retail UK and Ireland, London Luton International airport, Benefit cosmetics, Royal Capi-Lux, Arlanda Schiphol Development Company, Starbucks, Ryan.Bros Coffee, Stellar News Express, Bestbuy, Paperchase, James Richardson, and Gebr Heinemann.
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