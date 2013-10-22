Recent Study: Global Construction Industry: Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014: According to the Survey Results, 55% of Senior-Level Respondents Rate 'Market Uncertainty' as the Most Pressing Business Concern During 2013-2014

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Construction Industry: Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014: According to the survey results, 55% of senior-level respondents rate 'market uncertainty' as the most pressing business concern during 2013-2014" from Timetric, now available