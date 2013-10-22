Fast Market Research recommends "Global Construction Industry: Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014: According to the survey results, 55% of senior-level respondents rate 'market uncertainty' as the most pressing business concern during 2013-2014" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- "Global Construction Industry: Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014" is a new report by Timetric that that analyzes how company procurement expenditures, business strategies, media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities as seen by senior level executives. Furthermore it provides data on the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and details on how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior; it also identifies future growth, key consumer trends, M&A, and e-procurement across various industries. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global construction industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities and provides access to information categorized by region and size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- China, India and Brazil are the important emerging markets for growth in 2013
- 'Market uncertainty', 'cost containments' and 'retention and recruitment of skilled staff' are the leading business concerns for 2013
- Overall, for 2013, the average size of the annual procurement budget identified by senior level executives across industries is projected at US$41 million, while the annual marketing budget is identified at US$6 million
- 'Quality', 'level of service', and 'price' are considered the most important factors for supplier selection by senior level respondents in 2013
- 'Market intelligence research', 'CRM systems' and 'ERP solutions' were identified as the marketing and sales solutions most expected to be invested in during 2013
Scope
The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth projections
- Market-specific growth opportunities
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Capital expenditure
- Leading business concerns
- Marketing expenditure trends
- Key factors for marketing agency selection
Reasons to Get This Report
- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations across industries in 2013 and understand levels of business confidence to make informed business decisions
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions
- Uncover the key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win business
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how company budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Peab AB, Liebherr Group, Morgan Sindall, Tata Steel Europe Limited, Terex Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment, AMEC, Bilfinger, Atlas Copco, Balfour Beatty Plc., Populous, Kone Corporation, Caterpillar, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Acciona Infrastructure, Carillion plc, Al Futtaim Carillion LLC, Skanska, China State Construction Engineering Limited, Manitowoc Cranes, Bouygues Construction, NCC AB
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Construction Industry Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Construction Industry
- Sustainable Procurement and Financial Implications in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics, Implementation and Financial Implications of Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: A Global CEO Survey
- European Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry
- European Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Marketing Green Credentials and Financial Implications of Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence
- CEO Opinions on Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry: Survey Intelligence
- CEO Perspectives on Industry Dynamics, Implementation and Financial Implications of Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Intelligence