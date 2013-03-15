Fast Market Research recommends "Global Image Sensor Market (2013 - 2018) By Technology (CCD, CMOS, Contact IS, Infrared, X-ray, FSI, BSI); Applications (Healthcare, Surveillance, Automobile, Consumer, Defense, Industrial); Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Image sensors are present since the advent of digital cameras and image reproducing devices. Since early 1990s, image sensors have evolved from a simple single array CCD to a complex 3D array digital SLR image sensors. Apart from cameras, image sensors are experiencing a heavy adoption in applications such as security and surveillance, automobile drive assistance, and machine vision. All these applications are driven by the demand for a system and process automation. Healthcare segment is also identified as one of the major industry vertical for image sensors. Image sensors assist in endoscopy, dentistry, oncology, X-rays, and Microscopy. The research conducted suggests that the healthcare devices are the major drivers of the enterprise image sensor market.
The introduction of low cost CMOS resulted in the emergence of the integrated camera market. These miniature cameras are integrated in the multi-media devices such as; mobile phones, tablets, PDAs, and Notebooks. This segment of the image sensor is a high volume segment as identified from the research findings. The report forecasts the volume as well as value based market for the image sensors used for consumer applications.
The total image sensors market is also segmented according to various technologies and capabilities the sensor exhibit. The report includes quantitative data analysis for the sensor types such as; CCD, CMOS, Hybrid, and CID. The demand for x-ray receivers and infrared cameras has given rise to various image sensors operating at different wave lengths. Three types; visible, infrared, and x-ray image sensors are included for the analysis. The total market is also divided by substrate type (Silicon and Indium Phosphide), array type (linear, 2D, and 3D), and by formats (VGA and PAL). The division and analysis of the market by sensor types and technologies gives an in-depth understanding of emerging sensor types, flagship sensor types, and declining sensor types.
It has been observed from the study that the value chain of the image sensors is well established and has a strong global presence. For example, most of the sensor manufactures and foundries are situated in APAC region, whereas other market contributors such as; fables players, technology developers, and system integrators are based in the U.S. The research study analyses the entire value chain and identifies the burning issues and market winning imperatives affect the image sensor market. Also, critical market pointers such as; price trend analysis, porter's five force model of image sensor market, market dynamics, and manufactures competitiveness mapping are elaborated in the report.
