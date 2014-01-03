Recent Study: Global Insurance Brokers

New Insurance market report from MarketLine: "Global Insurance Brokers"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Global Insurance Brokers industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global insurance brokers market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The global insurance brokers market is valued in relation to the total commercial brokerage revenue of insurance and reinsurance brokerage firms. Market share has been calculated on the basis of revenue earned by the brokerage firms from revenues generated by insurance brokerage, brokerage, consulting and related services. All currency conversions have been carried out at constant annual average 2012 exchange rates.
- The global insurance brokers sector had total revenues of $45.7bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- The primary insurance segment was the sector's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $41.3bn, equivalent to 90.5% of the sector's overall value.
- The performance of the sector is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the sector to a value of $55.9bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the insurance brokers market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalinsurance brokers market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key insurance brokers market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global insurance brokers market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global insurance brokers market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global insurance brokers market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global insurance brokers market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Trends and Opportunities in France Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile
- Non-Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Trends and Opportunities in the UK Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in Germany Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile
- Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017